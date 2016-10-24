COMMERCE - Rev. Charles R. Morrison, 69, died Saturday, October 22, 2016, at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Rev. Morrison was born in Commerce, the son of the late David W. and Bertha Eubanks Morrison. He was a member of Wesley Chapel Community Church. He was a United States Air Force disabled Vietnam War veteran. He attended Commerce Public Schools, San Antonio College, the Community College of the Air Force, and Piedmont College. Rev. Morrison was a retired United Methodist minister and served on the board of directors at Victory Mission of the Americas. He was a life member of VFW Post 14000, member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter J.B. Connaly #2, and a member of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Garrett Morrison, Commerce; children, Sonya Heinz White, Gainesville, Fla., Bobby Morrison, Port Arthur, Texas, and Jennifer Diaz, Dacula; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Wayne Douglas and Ryan Melton officiating. Interment will follow in Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Charles Morrison (10-22-16)
