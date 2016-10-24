COMMERCE - Donald Stephen Benton, 68, died Sunday, October 23, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Benton was born in Commerce, the son of the late Guy and Ruby Smith Benton. He was a retired carpenter.
Survivors include his son, Michael Keith, Duluth; and sisters, Elaine Beck, Commerce, and Carolyn Gay, Dearing, Ga.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 27, at 3 p.m., from Harmony Christian Church Cemetery with Dr. Kent Barrett officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Benton (10-23-16)
