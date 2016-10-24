ROYSTON - Miss Susan Porterfield, 69, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Miss Porterfield was born in Atlanta on October 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Joe Porterfield and Patricia Sanders Porterfield. She was employed by the Madison County Board of Education as an educator. Miss Porterfield was valedictorian of her class at the University of Georgia and a member of New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Porterfield.
Survivors include her beloved cats; and many cousins and dear friends.
Memorial services will be held at New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, with the Revs. Tom Pritchett and Clay Huff officiating.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Porterfield (10-21-16)
