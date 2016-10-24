Gary Lee Fowler (10-22-16)

HOSCHTON - Gary Lee Fowler, 76, entered into rest, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Mr. Fowler was born in Dennison, Ohio, the son of the late Stewart and Dorothy Ferguson Fowler. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a retired sales engineer in the construction industry, a member of the Albert Gordon Post # 56 of the American Legion, and a member of Galilee Christian Church. Mr. Fowler was preceded death by a brother, Dean Fowler; and a sister, Shirley Buchko.
Mr. Fowler was the loving husband of 56 years of Doris Fox Fowler, Hoschton.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Fowler, Conyers, and Keith Fowler, Parkersburg, W.Va.; a sister, Marleen Bomar and her husband Dave of Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren, Evan Fowler, Jber, Alaska, Conner Fowler, Hurricane, W.Va., and Abigail Fowler, Hurricane, W.Va.; ten nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 28, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Ga. Members of the Albert Gordon Post 56 of the American Legion will be honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion for Boys and Girls State, 309 Lee Street, Jefferson, GA 30549, or to the Galilee Christian Church All In Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
