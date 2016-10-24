Hwy. 129 North and South is closed at the intersection of Rock Forge Road in Arcade.
The road could be closed for several hours as crews attempt to untangle downed power lines, which were knocked into the roadway and cut into a FedEx tractor-trailer.
Georgia State Patrol, Arcade Police Department, Jefferson Fire Department and Arcade Fire Department are on the scene. Jackson EMC officials are also on the scene. The Georgia Department of Transportation is reportedly on the way and Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies have been notified.
Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route if traveling through the area.
Hwy. 129 shut down in Arcade
