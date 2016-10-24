COMMERCE - Mary Edna Harber Harrison, 94, died Friday, October 21, 2016, at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Harrison was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late James J. Harber, Sr. and Drucilla Harber. Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker and a member of Commerce Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm R. (Bud) Harrison; sisters, Roberta Bolton and Janet Hicks; and brothers, George Harber, James J. “Sonny” Harber, Jr., and William N. “Buddy” Harber.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Harrison Rowe (William V.), Clarks Summit, Pa.; two grandsons, Michael H. Rowe and James Wyant Rowe (Alexis); and sisters, Rebecca Dixon, Commerce, and Alice Linton, Atlanta.
Following a private interment, memorial services will be held Wednesday, October 26 at 11 a.m., from Commerce Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jeff Cain officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, October 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Edna Harrison (10-21-16)
