Barbara Howington (10-22-16)

HARTWELL - Barbara Fulcher Howington, 74, formerly of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Mrs. Howington was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Austin and Mivred Spinks Fulcher. Mrs. Howington was the owner of Jefferson Business Service, specializing in tax preparation.
Survivors include her husband, Herschel Howington, Hartwell; daughter, Brook Rooks and her husband Scott, Jefferson; son, Cliff Howington, Hartwell; son, Shane Howington and his wife Rachel, Carnesville; daughter, Allison Romines and her husband Ryan, Gainesville; brothers, Roger Fulcher, Athens, Homer Joe Fulcher and Terry Filcher, both of Jefferson; sisters, Denise Temple, Jefferson, and Elaine Carter, Elberton; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 24, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating with in Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Todd, Ty, Jason, Austin, Ryan and Chad Fulcher, and Jud and Kyle Temple.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International, Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
