Local Democrats not supporting Moore

The Jackson County Democratic Committee moved last week to “not endorse” Jackson County Sheriff candidate Randy Moore who is running as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Janis Mangum.
“(Our) business included not endorsing Randy Moore for sheriff of Jackson County even though he is running on the Democratic ticket, he has never been a member of the JCDC,” Margaret Holifield reports.
The the new Democratic officers for 2017-18 are Tony Garner, chairman; Cheryl Bonner, outgoing chair; Andrew Smith, treasurer.

For more election news and coverage, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
