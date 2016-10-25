Maysville woman, daughter, die in wreck

A Maysville woman and her daughter were killed in a wreck on Holly Springs Road near Diamond Hill Church Road on Sunday.
Billie Regina Shockley, 30, of Maysville, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center following the wreck and later died. Her 12-year-old daughter, Alexis, who was sitting in the back seat, died at the scene.
Shockley was the driver of a Kia Optima that collided head-on with a Dodge Ram, driven by Octavio Montez, 49, of Pendergrass. Montez was injured but was not transported from the scene according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Units from Plainview, North Jackson and Jackson County EMS responded to the crash.
Two people were entrapped and extricated, according to Jackson County Emergency Services director Steve Nichols. Two other people were transported to NGMC in stable condition.
This crash is still under investigation by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
