JEFFERSON - Josephine McLuskie Perry,73, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2016.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Robert J. Perry; sons, Robert Perry, Jr., Michael Perry and Gregory Perry, all of Atlanta; brothers, John Campbell, Whippany, N.J., Robert Campbell, Edison, N.J., and William Campbell, Kearny, N.J. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margarite Campbell.
Josephine worked as a bank professional for most of her career. However, in her early retirement years, she was employed at Cracker Barrel in Braselton. Jo-Jo was beloved by all that crossed her path. She will be forever remembered as a shining star by family, friends, and co-workers.
A funeral service honoring the life of Josephine will be held on Friday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Minister Harold Savage officiating. Interment will follow in East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, October 28 from 8 a.m. until the time of service
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine Perry (10-25-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry