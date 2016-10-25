Ruby (Alice) Taylor (10-22-16)

Ruby (Alice) Partrich Taylor, 89, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2016, at her residence in Jefferson.
She was born January 24, 1927, and had been a longtime resident of Birmingham, Ala. until 2008, when she moved to Jefferson to be closer to her children
She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was an active member for many years. Alice was preceded in death by her spouse of 45 years, William Terrell Taylor; parents, Houston and Ruby Whitmire Partrich; two sisters, Doris Robbins and Mary Hagerman; and son-in-law, Jim Cupp.
Survivors include her son, William (Sue) Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Jan Cupp; grandchildren, Samantha (Scott) Coleman and Ben (Christine) Cupp; and several great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Friday, October 28, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church.
