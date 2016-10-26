Over 3,600 votes cast so far in Jackson

Over 3,600 Jackson County residents cast their votes in the first six days of early voting. Lori Wurtz, supervisor of the Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, reported that 3,142 people voted in Jackson County last week and 620 voted Monday of this week.
“We have not experienced any issues at all,” she said. “The voters have been pleasant, the poll workers are very knowledgeable and have established a great setup; no lines! But still great numbers of voters.”
The largest turnout was on Friday with 733 people coming to the polls that day.
Early voting continues this week at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office.
Polls are open this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 28.
Voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Jackson County registered voters can vote at the location during those times.
Extended early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at various satellite sites throughout the county. These include the Braselton Municipal Court, Commerce Parks and Recreation and at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office.
See the full story in the Oct. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
