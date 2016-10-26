A new student at Jackson County Comprehensive High School has apparently put officers on alert for gang activity. Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple incidents possibly involving the “Bloods” gang at JCCHS.
In one incident, officers noticed a student with five-six other students at a football game behind the concession stand that “looked suspicious.” When officers approached, the five-six students stayed, while the first student walked away. Officers met up with him and he said he was “just chillin.”
The student recently transferred to JCCHS from South Gwinnett High School. The JCSO had earlier been advised that the student is a high ranking member of the Bloods gang in Gwinnett.
See the full story in the Oct. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Officers on alert for JCCHS gang activity
