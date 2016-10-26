Volleyball: Jefferson ends season in Elite Eight

First-year Jefferson volleyball coach Brittani Lawrence told her team during the preseason that she’d be disappointed if the squad didn’t reach the Elite Eight this year.
Well, Lawrence ended the season as a proud coach as the Dragons — after having moved up to Class 4A this year — advanced to the Elite Eight where it fell to five-time state champion Blessed Trinity Saturday.
Jefferson closed the season at 32-24.
“I’m beyond honored to have the opportunity to coach these young ladies,” Lawrence said. “Each of them has proven to me that they love this sport and want to grow stronger every day, and that is exactly what they done.”
Jefferson rolled through West Laurens (25-13, 25-17, 25-12) Oct. 13 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament to advance to the Sweet 16, and earned its way to the Elite Eight with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-21 win over West Hall Thursday.
“There was something about the game – we were feeling it,” Lawrence said of the win over the Lady Spartans. “They had the same momentum that we had versus West Laurens. We went in there knowing our game plan, and we executed that game plan perfectly.”
Abby Wood finished with eight kills and 17 digs against West Hall. Savanna Davis totaled seven kills, and Grace Haney recorded 25 assists.
Jefferson served the ball well as Wood tallied seven aces, and Davis had four.
“Savanna Davis had some great serves, so did Abby Wood,” Lawrence said. “The kills between those two outside hitters were neck-and-neck. They both did a great job annihilating it. The middles were throwing up blocks, making sure that no ball was coming over that net … Grace (Haney) was setting like a mad woman with assist after assist.”
Lawrence also pointed to an overall team effort in a convincing victory.
“I can’t really pinpoint just one person because they were all covering,” she said. “They had a specific flow that I look for. We nailed that flow perfectly. Whenever one person would go to the right, everyone else kind of went to the right, too. They all had a great game.”
Jefferson’s season ended two days later with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 loss to Blessed Trinity, which won three titles in four years in Class 3A, including the 2015 championship.
Sommie Nixon led Jefferson with four kills. Wood had three kills and nine digs. Haney finished with seven assists.
Lawrence pointed to the showing the team made this time around against Blessed Trinity compared to previous meetings between these programs during the 2014 postseason.
“These players put their petal to the metal and fought against a former state championship team,” she said. “We broke 10 points every match, which is a huge improvement compared to two years ago when Jefferson faced Blessed Trinity in the state playoffs.”
Lawrence praised the team’s senior class as the program turns its focus toward next year.
“I am going to miss our six seniors tremendously, but I know each of them have a bright and successful future ahead of them,” she said. “As for the underclassmen, they have some big shoes to fill, but I firmly believe that they will complete their mission.”
COACHING STAFF PRAISED
Lawrence said assistant coaches Kevin Condon (varsity assistant) and Paige Watson (JV community coach) and administrators Tim Corbett (athletic director) and Kevin Smith (principal) played a large role in the program’s success this season.
