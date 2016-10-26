Showdown in Athens: Tigers on the road against 8-0 Athens Academy

The Commerce Tigers’ football team is coming off a 56-20 blowout win over Towns County.
However, they trailed 20-14 after the first quarter but quickly corrected the mistakes to go ahead and not look back.
The corrections will have to stick heading into this Friday night’s matchup as the Tigers (6-2, 5-2 Region 8-A) play what could be their sternest region test this season, Athens Academy (8-0, 7-0).
“There’s a reason they’re 8-0,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They’re an extremely well-coached team and are a well-disciplined team.”
Athens Academy is coming off a 29-23 overtime win against George Walton Academy last Friday.
“They do a lot more on offense and defense than anyone we’ve played all season,” Brown said. “Just the amount of looks that you have to prepare for is near impossible.”
This Friday night’s matchup will be the 25th meeting between the two schools, with Commerce holding the edge in the overall record at 13-11.
Commerce lost last year’s game by a touchdown, 14-7. Commerce has dropped four of the last six games to Athens Academy.
“It is going to be a monumental task to get the kids prepared and for the coaches to have the right game plan, but that’s what we’re going to do,” Brown stated.
The Tigers’ two losses this season came on the road at Athens Christian School and Prince Avenue Christian.
Tigers top Towns Co.
The Tigers trailed 20-14 after the first quarter, but a fumble return by Cole Chancey and a second stop on defense gave them a 35-20 halftime lead and Commerce prevailed, 56-20.
“My hat’s off to Towns County,” Brown said. “They do a really good job coaching their kids. “They had a really good plan coming in. Their kids played hard and executed. They got us on a few plays. Our kids did a good job of not panicking. They settled down and we made a few adjustments and we played a lot better after that.”
Commerce allowed 214 total yards in the first quarter but yielded just 70 yards over the final three.
The Tigers’ offense was steady all night, with a total of 381 yards, with 135 and 130 yards from Chancey and Will Thomas, respectively. Chancey had five total touchdowns — three rushing and two on defense.
Chancey had a lot to say about how the team played Friday.
“It all starts up front. This offense takes all 11,” he said. “One player messes up and it messes up the plan. Everyone got their jobs done tonight and it was a successful night. We started slow and had a few difficulties but we rebounded. The coaches got us right, put us in the right position and we executed in the second half.”
Towns County opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run by Kobe Denton but he left the game due to an asthma attack. Towns missed the point-after kick and settled for a 6-0 lead.
Commerce countered with a 43-yard run by Chancey to take a 7-6 lead.
Quarterback Trent Bradshaw led the Indians downfield with a pair of long passes and a 4-yard touchdown run to retake the lead for Towns County. They failed on the two-point conversion and led 12-7.
Commerce then went on a 79-yard, Will Thomas-heavy drive. Thomas had a 43-yard run to set up a first-and-goal. Lane Sorrow threw a 9-yard pass to Kyre Ware to regain the lead, 14-12.
Then, Russell Cox put Towns County back out in front with a 58-yard touchdown run. Bradshaw completed a pass to get the two-point conversion, setting the score at 20-14.
Will Thomas took off for a 48-yard run to take Commerce from their own 34-yard line to the Towns County 18-yard line. Two plays later Sorrow scored from five yards out to take a 21-20 lead that the Tigers never relinquished.
Towns County’s ensuing possession ended with the scoop-and-score touchdown by Chancey, extending the Tigers’ lead to 28-20.
The Tiger defense made the first three-and-out of the game and Chancey scored on a 46-yard run to give the Tigers a 35-20 lead at halftime.
By the time Commerce scored again with a couple of short runs from Chancey and Austin Brock, the outcome was no longer in doubt.
A second scoop-and-score touchdown by Chancey in the fourth quarter was icing on the cake in the Tigers’ 56-20 win.
Showdown in Athens: Tigers on the road against 8-0 Athens Academy
