Cheer Dragons take second Saturday

The Jefferson High School competitive cheerleading squad took second out of four schools during a Saturday competition at Dacula High School.
Jefferson finished with 203 points.
“All stunts and tumbling hit, and we had zero deductions,” coach Hillary Wood said.
“This week, we will try to increase scores with more difficult body positions in stunts.”
Jefferson will compete at Winder-Barrow High School this Saturday and at the region meet Nov. 5.
Jefferson’s middle school competition team took first Saturday with 205 points against four other teams.
“Our middle school team is a very talented group of athletes,” Wood said. “We host state competition for middle school this Saturday here at the arena. I am sure we will represent Jefferson very well this Saturday.”
