Cross country: Eagles win Last Chance meet

SPORTS
Wednesday, October 26. 2016
Led by Chandler Kennedy’s second-place time of 17:30.67, the East Jackson boys’ cross country team won the Class 3A-4A division in Saturday’s Last Chance meet in Carrollton.

The Eagles, without Chase Kennedy, finished with 44 points — 34 points ahead of second-place Lovett.

Shane Shelafoe (fourth, 17:36.67), Ethridge Chaisson (10th, 18:28.37), Andres Perez (12th, 18:42.79) and Sobe Strong (16th, 18:58.64) rounded out the Eagles’ top five.

East Jackson took fifth in the girls’ race behind Sue Ann Morales’ third-place finish (19:48.98). Elizabeth Herring (31st, 24:36.10), Anna Fox (43rd, 26:09.23), Abigail Howington (44th, 26:09.32) and Emma Fox (62nd, 28:53.69) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Eagles, who finished with 156 points.
Old Website

