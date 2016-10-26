Volleyball: JCCHS exceeds goals with Sweet 16 appearance

With the season now in the books, the Jackson County volleyball team has raised the bar on its own expectations after a trip to the Sweet 16.
The Panthers’ goal coming into the season was to simply return to the state tournament. But the team wound up claiming the program’s first playoff win since 2001 and advancing on to the Sweet 16.
“The goal was to get there, but the fact that we won was even better,” first-year coach Ron Fowler said.
Jackson County reached the Sweet 16 with a 3-0 sweep of No. 2 seed Liberty County Oct. 18. Fowler said the Panthers’ patience was the key to that victory.
“We knew going in that they were going to be a little bit of an unorthodox team,” Fowler said. “They weren’t always going to pass-set-hit … We kind of had to be ready for everything.”
The team made sure to get the ball to Taylor Roland, who had the hot hand that night.
“She had her best game of the year,” Fowler said. “She came out and she was just on fire the entire time.”
Jackson County also enjoyed one of its best serving matches of the season with just one missed serve in the three sets.
“We’ve always said if we serve well, and serve-receive well, we’ve got a good chance to win,” Fowler said. “And our serve-receive was also excellent that game.”
The Panthers’ season ended two days later as they were swept at the hands of Pace Academy Thursday on the road.
“The thing I was proudest of with our girls is that we really never quit,” Fowler said.
Pace, which had one player who stood 6-5, enjoyed a major height advantage in the match. But the Panther front row held its own with its greatest number of touches and blocks in a match all year.
“We thought we were going to have to do it back row, but our front row did a great job of keeping us in some points,” Fowler said.
The coach said his team embraced the challenge of playing such an elite foe.
“Our girls were excited about that match as any they played all year,” Fowler said.
Though Jackson County loses standout Delanie Smith next year, the future looks promising for a Panther program that will return nearly its entire roster. Fowler said there’s also young talent rising into the high school ranks next fall.
“We’ve got a really good foundation to build for the future off of,” Fowler said. “The expectation next year won’t be just making the playoffs. We’re hoping to build off this. Our goal next year is to be able to host the first round — at least the first round.”
Volleyball: JCCHS exceeds goals with Sweet 16 appearance
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry