Cheerleading: Panthers enjoy strongest meet of season

Jackson County’s co-ed competitive cheerleading squad grabbed third Saturday at Dacula, topping its previous season-high score by 40 points.
“We scored higher on every element of the routine,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “The kids are beginning to peak at the right time with sectionals just two weeks away.”
Brooks noted that his team is just one of five teams from Class 2A and 3A combined competing in the co-ed division. Seventeen teams in the co-ed division are Class 6A or 7A schools.
Jackson County’s regular season final is Saturday at Winder Barrow where it will compete against Apalachee and Dacula.
“We’ve beaten Dacula once this season, but Apalachee came in second behind Mill Creek at last week’s competition,” Brooks said. “I’m so very proud of my team as they continue to grow and get better as the season progresses.”
