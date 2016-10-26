The Commerce Tigers’ competitive cheerleading team had what head coach Beverly Mansfield called its best performance of the season at an Oct. 15 competition at Peachtree Ridge High School.
The Tigers finished second in their respected division. The squad scored 220 points and has one more competition this Saturday at Chestatee High School. After that, it’s on to sectionals (Nov. 5) and state (Nov. 11) in Columbus.
“The girls finally clicked as one team,” Mansfield explained. “The biggest improvement has been stunts. It is hard when you start a new season and get a new flyer or new bases. They have learned how to work together to make everything stick.”
She said they beat their main competition for a state championship by 27 points.
East Jackson
The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Eagles placed fourth this past Saturday at Loganville High School.
The Eagles beat in-region foe Monroe Area for the second time this season, head coach Sadie Staples said.
“This is exciting for us, because we only need to beat one team at Region in two weeks to make it to state,” she said. “And now we know we can. The girls are very set on beating Hart County, though. They have beaten us the past two competitions by 10 points or less, so we know it is possible, but we just have to clean up our routine and try to hit everything perfectly.”
Staples says they will “dumb down” some of the “harder skills” in stunts to hit more cleanly and get extra execution points.
The Eagles compete at Winder-Barrow High School this Saturday.
The middle-school squad placed second at the Loganville competition.
Cheerleading: Tigers finish second at Peachtree Ridge; state is Nov. 11
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry