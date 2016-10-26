The Commerce Tigers’ cross country team competed last Tuesday at the Harrier Harvest meet at Tallulah Falls School. The girls’ squad finished third out of six teams.
Kate Massey clocked a time of 23:30 to lead the Lady Tigers. She finished fifth.
Brittany Webb finished ninth with a time of 24:16. Madison Rodriguez finished in 15th place with a time of 25:18.
Sharon Merlos and Keila Osorio finished 22nd and 25th, respectively.
The girls averaged 25:23 around the Tallulah Falls School course. The first-to-fifth split was 3:36.
The boys finished fifth out of seven teams.
Jose Verde and Austin Black paced the Tigers, finishing in 11th and 12th places, respectively. Verde clocked a 20:23 and Black a 20:28.
Kevin Jandres finished in 21:59, good enough for a 28th-place finish. Chase Bridges and Jackson Purvis finished out the top-5 spots for the Tigers.
The boys averaged 21:29 on the course and the first-to-fifth split was 1:55.
Commerce heads to region on Thursday in Milledgeville. The meet takes place at the Georgia Military College.
The boys’ race starts at 3:15 p.m. and the girls follow with a 3:45 p.m. scheduled start.
Cross Country: CHS ready for region run
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry