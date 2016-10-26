Cross Country: CHS ready for region run

The Commerce Tigers’ cross country team competed last Tuesday at the Harrier Harvest meet at Tallulah Falls School. The girls’ squad finished third out of six teams.

Kate Massey clocked a time of 23:30 to lead the Lady Tigers. She finished fifth.

Brittany Webb finished ninth with a time of 24:16. Madison Rodriguez finished in 15th place with a time of 25:18.

Sharon Merlos and Keila Osorio finished 22nd and 25th, respectively.

The girls averaged 25:23 around the Tallulah Falls School course. The first-to-fifth split was 3:36.

The boys finished fifth out of seven teams.

Jose Verde and Austin Black paced the Tigers, finishing in 11th and 12th places, respectively. Verde clocked a 20:23 and Black a 20:28.

Kevin Jandres finished in 21:59, good enough for a 28th-place finish. Chase Bridges and Jackson Purvis finished out the top-5 spots for the Tigers.
The boys averaged 21:29 on the course and the first-to-fifth split was 1:55.

Commerce heads to region on Thursday in Milledgeville. The meet takes place at the Georgia Military College.

The boys’ race starts at 3:15 p.m. and the girls follow with a 3:45 p.m. scheduled start.
