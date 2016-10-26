Volleyball: Lady Eagles eliminated from playoffs

After a dominating performance against Windsor Forest High School in the first round of the Class AAA state volleyball tournament, the East Jackson Lady Eagles were carrying momentum into a second-round match against the North Hall Lady Trojans.
This was the same position the Lady Eagles found themselves in last season. But it didn’t yield a different result, as the Lady Trojans eliminated the Lady Eagles in straight sets in Gainesville, 25-9, 25-12, 25-9.
The Lady Eagles finished the season 14-12.
It was the second-straight year the Lady Eagles made it to the Sweet 16.
“They came out and they were everything that we expected them to be,” head coach Rob Allen said. “They were the competitors we expected them to be. They are a really, really solid team. My hat’s off to them. They are very-well disciplined, very good at what they do.”
Allen said the players didn’t have their “hearts” anticipating going out in the Sweet 16 round. Their dreams were “set high,” he said
“We’re going to work really hard this offseason as soon as we can to try and take that next step next year,” he stated. “The seniors this year deserved it. The seniors that were on the team last year deserved it. We owe it to them to continue the tradition and to better the program here at East Jackson.”
The Lady Eagles led only twice in any of the sets. Both times came in the third set at 1-0 and 2-1.
The Lady Trojans led early in the first set, 7-4, but a point from Sydney Mathis cut the deficit to 7-5. But four-straight points from the Lady Trojans bumped the lead to 11-5.
The Lady Eagles went on a 3-1 run to cut the deficit back to four, 12-8, including a point from Abbe Boswell, but the Lady Trojans closed the set out on a 13-1 run to put it away at 25-9.
The Lady Eagles kept things close early in the second set, trailing by two, 7-5. But another huge run, 10-2, broke the set open for the Lady Trojans and they closed the set at 25-12.
The Lady Eagles couldn’t hold an early third-set lead as the Lady Trojans went on a 7-1 run to build a 9-3 lead. The closest the match remained was 10-6, and the Lady Trojans closed the match out on a 15-3 run.
“They have really good hitters, I mean solid,” Allen said. “They hit the ball hard. Sometimes, even when you’re in position, you still can’t make those plays, because those balls were smokin’. That’s one of the advantages they had over us. Serving, we kind of struggled serving. We didn’t hit our spots as well as we would’ve liked to. Overall, it was a really good effort. They’re a super good team and we’re right there. We’re neck-and-neck with them. We’re going to get there.”
Allen added the outgoing seniors, Lacey Beauchamp, Boswell, Shelby Groover and Emi Melendez, will always have an open-door policy to help future Lady Eagle teams.
“It’s a successful season, it really is,” Allen said. “We didn’t reach the next level that we wanted to. We didn’t go all the way like we wanted to, but that’s going to be our end goal from now on. I feel like as long as we have that as our goal and we keep working hard to cultivate these players to have that mindset, we will get there. The girls, I know, want it. It’s going to be a challenge but I think everybody is up for it.”
