Château Élan ‘strongly objects’ to apartments

Developers have again deferred hearings on a zoning change request that would allow an apartment community in Braselton.
This is the second deferment the group has requested after the proposal apparently sparked concerns of residents. Château Élan recently joined the opposition, saying it “strongly objects” to the proposed area apartments.
The Braselton Planning Commission and Town Council will host public hearings on the item on Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, respectively.
Wilwat Properties is requesting a master plan amendment for 27.94 acres within a larger planned development near Publix on Hwy. 211. The development was intended to be fully commercial so Wilwat will need a zoning change to allow the 367-unit garden-style apartment community.
The development is located in close proximity to Château Élan. President and CEO Henk Evers voiced the business’ concerns with the project last week in a letter to planning director Kevin Keller.
“We at Château Élan strongly object to changes to the master plan and the intent to utilize the property for a 367 multi-family development,” Evers said.
See the full story in the Oct. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
