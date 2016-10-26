Warehouse concerns neighbors

A proposed distribution center concerns nearby residents in Braselton.
CHI/Acquisitions, LLC, is requesting rezoning and annexation of approximately 30 acres off Hwy. 124 near Davis Street to build a “state of the art” 483,000 square foot spec building. The proposal will go to the Braselton Town Council without a recommendation from the Braselton Planning Commission, which failed to reach a majority vote. Members Tony Price and Edd Price (the property owner) were absent, and April Angeles voted against the proposal, citing concerns of residents and lack of a traffic study.
Several residents on Davis Street and Keys Drive spoke at the meeting expressing concerns over possible decreased property values and traffic impacts.
