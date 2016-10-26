Warehouse concerns neighbors

A proposed distribution center concerns nearby residents in Braselton.
CHI/Acquisitions, LLC, is requesting rezoning and annexation of approximately 30 acres off Hwy. 124 near Davis Street to build a “state of the art” 483,000 square foot spec building. The proposal will go to the Braselton Town Council without a recommendation from the Braselton Planning Commission, which failed to reach a majority vote. Members Tony Price and Edd Price (the property owner) were absent, and April Angeles voted against the proposal, citing concerns of residents and lack of a traffic study.
Several residents on Davis Street and Keys Drive spoke at the meeting expressing concerns over possible decreased property values and traffic impacts.
See the full story in the Oct. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
