The first step toward annexing 8.3 acres comprising four lots to be rezoned for R-1 took place Monday night.
The Commerce Planning Commission gave its unanimous recommendation that the request of Kyle and Erin Moore to annex and rezone the property, located off Hazel Street, be approved. The Commerce City Council will act on that recommendation on Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Commerce Room of the Commerce Civic Center.
They plan to divide the property into four lots, build a house for themselves on the largest lot, sell or deed a second lot to a family member and sell two lots, preferably to friends. Moore said that before the lots are sold, they will place covenants on them “just to make sure what is being built around us is similar to what we build.”
For the full story, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Commerce News.
City planning commission recommends annexation, rezoning
