Allie "Joan" Lutz, known as the Card Lady for her fondness for sending people inspirational messages right when needed. Joan would have turned 86 on October 26. She was born in 1930 in Charlotte, N.C., the daughter of parents Leonard “Buck” and Ozelle Potts Caudle. She passed Monday afternoon in an auto accident. Her life-long friend Sharon Beson was travelling with her.
Joan was survived by her sister, Gayle Stowe, Jefferson, Georgia; her five children; Brenda Broadway (Ray Shields), Gary Lutz (Donna), Jeff Lutz, Karen Packer, and Wade Lutz (Karen); seven grandchildren; Megan Kieper (Nathan), Michael Broadway (Felicia), Heather Lewis, Dylan Lutz, Shawn Packer (Palmer), Jennifer Splaingard, and Clark Breese (Kim); and eight great-grandchildren.
For 35 years Joan was a National Sales Director for Primerica Financial Services. She had a love of helping people that extended to helping those that could not help themselves. Joan was a tireless disciple of Christ and shared his love with everyone with whom she came into contact. Joan was instrumental in developing many ministries in the communities wherever she lived, touching hundreds of lives. It would be impossible to list them all. Joan loved Christmas and it's true meaning. She showed that every year to many families in need by anonymously donating at Christmas. She even hosted several families to her personal family Christmas, where Santa Claus would come and visit the children.
The service will be held Saturday, October 29, at Cohutta First Baptist Church, 103 King St., Cohutta, GA 30710. Receiving friends and those touched by Joan at 3 p.m., and our Celebration of Her Life will be held at 4 p.m.
In honor of her love for Christmas, the family requests, in lieu of flowers donations should be made to your choice of an Operation Christmas Child or to a family in need.
‘Joan’ Lutz (10-24-16)
