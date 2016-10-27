Jackson County can punch its ticket to the state playoffs but will have to go through its biggest rival on the schedule to do it.
The Panthers (3-5, 2-1) travel to East Jackson Friday for their annual showdown with the Eagles.
Win and Jackson County is in.
“Once again, we know that this is the most important game because it’s the next one,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “We can’t go looking ahead or anything like that. It’s a big rivalry game. East is going to play hard. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. Our kids will be prepared.”
But Worley did call the opportunity to clinch a postseason berth “huge” for the Jackson County program.
“It hasn’t been that long since they’ve been there, but it’s huge,” he said. “The first goal you have is to compete, and that next goal is to have that extra game.”
East Jackson comes into this game mired in a five-game losing streak after dropping a nip-and-tuck contest to Haralson County 27-26 last week. But the Eagles have shown signs of promise this year with a pair of victories.
Coming into the year, East Jackson hadn’t won more than a single game in a season since 2011.
“There’s no question that we have improved,” Eagle coach Christian Hunnicutt said. “The kids believe we have improved. The coaches believe we have improved … We have to focus on improving. That’s our mindset.”
Count Worley among those who have seen the strides being made at East Jackson.
“They’re tough kids — very much improved from last year,” Worley said.
Worley pointed in particular to East Jackson’s ball-control offense.
“I think they do a great job running the ball, and they keep the ball away from the other team,” Worley said.
“They do a really good job with that QB (Josh Adair). He’s a great ball player, a great athlete.”
On the line of scrimmage, East Jackson comes off the ball well, according to Worley. The coach also said that the Eagles present problems with their defense.
“They do a lot of things that can frustrate you,” Worley said. “They move around a lot on you and keep you guessing.”
Likewise, Hunnicutt was complimentary of the rival Panthers.
“I think they’re extremely well coached,” he said. “Very, very well coached. They’re a disciplined, hard-nosed team that absolutely has a plan. They definitely have a plan that they follow … There’s a reason why they’re playing really, really good.”
The Panthers come into this game having had an off week following a big 18-14 victory over Hart County Oct. 14.
Worley said having an off week during the middle of region schedule to heal and refocus was “awesome.”
“And it gives you a little bit while longer to enjoy a win like that, too, when you have a week off,” Worley said.
“It makes it a little bit easier going into a week off after win than it does after a loss.”
The Panthers enter Friday’s game seeking their fifth straight win in this rivalry. Jackson County hasn’t lost to East Jackson since 2011. Meanwhile, East Jackson seeks its first region victory since that 2011 win over the Panthers.
Hunnicutt has coached in big rivalries around the state — including Valdosta-Lowndes — and said his philosophy is to not let emotion take over.
“I just think you have to minimize emotions, and just try to play one snap at a time,” he said. “You have to try to get away from all the peripheral distractions and just try to focus on one play at a time.”
Hunnicutt said his team must simply play smart.
“We have to stop beating ourselves with turnovers and penalties,” he said. “That’s job one for us.”
Jackson Co. at East Jackson
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Eagle Stadium (East Jackson)
•Records: Jackson Co. 3-5 (2-1), East Jackson 2-6 (0-3)
•East Jackson’s coach: Christian Hunnicutt (first year at East Jackson, 2-6; first year overall, 2-6)
•Jackson County’s coach: Brandon Worley (second year at Jackson Co., 7-11; second year overall, 7-11)
•Last week: Haralson Co. 27, East Jackson 26; Jackson Co. was off
•Last year: Jackson Co. 69, East Jackson 7
•Series: Jackson Co. leads 4-2
•What else: Jackson County has won the last four in this series, including a 69-7 victory last year … Jackson County tailback Noah Venable is enjoying a standout year with 1,157 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. He was the state’s eighth-leading rusher heading into last week … The Panthers are averaging 253.8 yards rushing per game … Jackson County can clinch a state playoff berth – its third in five years -- with a victory in this game … East Jackson hopes to snap a five-game losing streak, having not won since Sept. 9 when it beat Oglethorpe County 28-14. The Eagles led Haralson County 26-20 last week midway through the fourth quarter before losing 27-26 … East Jackson is also looking for its first region win in five years. The Eagles’ last region victory came against Jackson County in 2011.
•What the coaches are saying: “Once again, we know that this is the most important game because it’s the next one. We can’t go looking ahead or anything like that. It’s a big rivalry game. East is going to play hard. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. Our kids will be prepared.” — Jackson Co. football coach Brandon Worley
“We have to stop beating ourselves with turnovers and penalties,” he said. “That’s job one for us.”— East Jackson coach Christian Hunnicutt
