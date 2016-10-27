MONROE - Essie Lou McCullers, 84, died on Friday, October 21, 2016.
She was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Arline Garrett Wallace and Lee Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lee McCullers.
Survivors include her daughters and son in law, Tracey McCullers, Monroe, Kathy and Jerry Miller, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; son, Buster McCullers, Monroe; sister Betty Sims, Winder; brother, Henry Wallace, Bethlehem; and grandchildren, Gunner and Shelby.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 25, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment was at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, was in charge of arrangements.
Essie Lou McCullers (10-21-16)
