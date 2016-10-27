‘Libbie’ Fitts (10-17-16)

DADE CITY, FLA. – Elizabeth “Libbie” Hix Fitts, 86 died Monday, October 17, 2016, at her residence surrounded by family and under the care of Hernando-Pasco Hospice.
Born on September 18, 1930, in Comer, she moved to Dade City, Fla. From Georgia in 1956. She worked as Assistant Manager School Lunchroom at Lacoochee Elementary and later retired from Assistant Manager School Lunchroom at San Antonio Elementary in 1992 after 22 years of service. Mrs. Fitts was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mattie Hix, Comer; husband of 59 years Ferris Fitts, Dade City, Fla.; daughter, Brenda Gail Fitts, Danielsville; sisters, Virginia Ray Hix, Comer, Mattie Ruth Drake, Comer, and Florine Smith, Dade City, Fla.; brothers, William “Bud” Hix. Comer, Charles Wilbur Hix, Comer, Henry Hix, Comer, Weldon Hix, Athens, Kenneth Paul Hix, Danielsville, and Walter Hix, Milledgeville.
Survivors include children and spouses, Darrell (Debbie) Fitts, Donna (Tommy) Dorman, and Joanna (David) Akers, all of Dade City, Fla.; grandchildren, Derek Fitts, Justin Dorman, and Ryan Akers, all of Dade City, Fla., Kayla Akers, Tacoma, Wash., Hatcher and Haley Porter, San Antonio, Fla.; sister, Sylvia Hix Parham, Comer; special nieces, Deb (Bill) Porter and her family, San Antonio, Fla., Rita (Ken) Martin and her family, Danielsville; “adopted” Daughter, Dianne (Tom) Ankoviak, Dade City, Fla.; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was held October 20 at Whitfield Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, Fla. Funeral services were held Friday, October 21, at First Baptist Church in Dade City, Fla., with the Rev. Bradley J. Stevens officiating. Burial was at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
