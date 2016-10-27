JEFFERSON - Robert L. Phillips, 84, entered into rest Wednesday, October 26, 2016.
Mr. Phillips was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Melvin and Myrtie Greer Phillips. He was retired from Standard Coosa Thatcher and was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips was preceded by a brother, James Phillips; and two sisters, Evelyn Wilder and Annie Nell Cain.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Abernathy Phillips, Jefferson; two sons, Glenn Phillips and his wife Desiree, Jefferson, and Bobby Phillips, Gainesville; daughter, Lisa Wilson and her husband Trent, Commerce; two sisters, Julia Phillips, Jefferson, and Roberta Waldrup, Jefferson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 28, from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Miles, and the Revs. James Kanady and Brenson Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Phillip Stringer, Jonathan Stringer, Wesley Cain, Tommy Phillips, Lamar Waldrup and Darrell Phillips. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, October 27, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Phillips (10-26-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry