Walking tour to be offered Friday, Saturday

The Banks County Historical Society will be hosting the 2016 Historic Homer Haunted Walking Tour on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. Times for tours are 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a possible 7:30 p.m. tour to be added if needed.
Ticket prices are $10 per person or $15 per couple. The event is free for children under age 13 with an accompanying adult.
Each tour will begin and end at the Historic Courthouse and Museum in downtown Homer. The tour length is approximately one hour and covers a walking distance of about four tenths of a mile over mostly flat terrain.
The tour guide will lead the guests along a route where they will see historic buildings and locations of interest in downtown Homer. Guests will make stops along the route and encounter one or more cast members who, as their historical character, will speak to the guests and relate their story.
For 2016, 15 stops will be visited where 20 historical characters will be presented. All stops are located within the Homer Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Tour guides will also provide historical narrations as the tour progresses on the route.
Those who attend are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the desired tour time to purchase tickets. All guests are asked to bring a flashlight for their personal safety. At the conclusion of each tour, complimentary refreshments and light snacks will be served.
For more details, visit the Banks County Historical Society website or social media pages online. To request a reservation, either email HHHWT2016@BanksCountyHistoricalSociety.org or call the society at 678-971-9390. Be sure to include your name, the date and time of the tour being requested, the number of adults and children (under age 13), and a contact phone number.
