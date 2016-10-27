Woman shot at Golden Pantry in Hull Thursday

At 39-year-old female employee of the Hull Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 S. was shot Thursday morning at the store at least once in the leg by suspect Steven Michael Harper, 42, of Athens.
Harper fled in a blue 1980s model Chevrolet pickup on Norwood Road towards Hwy. 106.
The victim was transported to Athens Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The assailant and the victim were or had been in a domestic relationship. He was armed with a handgun. Law enforcement has issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) and Harper is considered armed and dangerous.
