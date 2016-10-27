Barrow SPLOST citizen committee convenes

By Scott Thompson
A citizen committee charged with crafting a potential 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax referendum to put before Barrow County voters next fall convened last week.
Eighteen of the 29 county residents who signed up to participate on the committee were in attendance on Oct. 17 for an organizational meeting in the Terry England Conference Room at Lanier Technical College.
The group is set to meet four times over the next eight months to consider possible capital projects for the SPLOST referendum that, if approved by Barrow Board of Commissioners, would be included on the November 2017 ballot.
The next committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12 at an undetermined location with future gatherings also tentatively set for Feb. 20, April 10 and June 12, when the committee’s recommendations would be finalized.
The county would begin a mandated 30-day meet-and-confer process with the municipalities on June 27, and the board of commissioners would take a final vote July 28 on whether to include the referendum on the ballot.
If approved by voters, the tax, which would be a continuation of the current one already in place, would take effect July 1, 2018. It would fund various capital improvements across the county and in each of its municipalities, which could include upgrades to roadways, water and sewer systems and other infrastructure, parks and recreation projects and public safety improvements.
At last week’s meetinwg, the committee identified four broad areas for the potential referendum to focus on: parks and recreation, transportation (including bicycling and walking), cultural and civic centers and partnerships with the Barrow County School System, Fort Yargo State Park and other entities.
Committee members were split into small groups and identified the following project needs (in order of most cited):
•multi-purpose fields
•greater use of Fort Yargo
•aquatic center
•bicycling and walking facilities, including trails
•general recreation parks
•additional water wand sewerage connections
•cultural arts facility
•repairs to and construction of roads and bridges
•greater partnerships with schools
•re-use of existing facilities, such as former schools
•police equipment
•greater accessibility and connectivity around the county for all residents
•library expansion and investment in new technology
•civic/convention center
•recreation center expansion.
The effort comes after commissioners voted in July not to include a SPLOST referendum on this year’s general election ballot.
It would have been in effect for five years through June 2023 and would have raised an estimated $56.6 million. Of that total, roughly $7.4 million – or 13 percent – would have gone toward a county recreational complex project at Fort Yargo State Park.
The remainder of the money, about $49.2 million, would have been split between the county, Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton, according to population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census.
This summer, county officials attempted to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Winder officials that would have allowed the SPLOST to be in effect for six years and raise a projected $66 million.
Of the $66 million, just over $27 million – or $4.5 million per year – would have gone toward the county retiring debt on SPLOST 2005 “Level 1” projects approved by voters, including the building of a new detention center and courthouse facility and renovations to the historic courthouse in downtown Winder, which is now used as a county administration annex building.
However, Winder leaders said they would be opposed to any IGA that would have allowed that large of a share to be used for retiring SPLOST 2005 debt. a letter to commission chairman Pat Graham, Winder Mayor David Maynard said the county should use part of its allotted collections from the tax to make its debt payments. Graham rebutted, though, saying that would undercut funding for “essential capital items” that would instead have to be paid for through higher property taxes.
