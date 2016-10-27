Barrow County Veterans Resource Center opens in Winder

By Sharon Hogan
A large group turned out Tuesday morning for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Ron Beacham Barrow County Veterans Resource Center in Winder.
The Veterans Resource Center is a partnership between the Barrow County Board Of Commissioners, Military Veterans of Georgia, DAV, AMVETS, American Legion, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Marine Corps League and VFW.
The mission of the center is to meet the needs of veterans and their families by providing current information, referrals and resources in a welcoming environment that honors their service to our community.
Sandi Beacham, wife of the late Ron Beacham, and his daughter Connie Ross cut the ribbon to officially open the resource center at 66 McElroy Street, Winder.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The center will offer the following services:
•on-site Veterans Administration representatives for filing VA claims
•on-site Georgia Department of Labor representatives for job opportunities
•housing and food assistance
•PTSD treatment referrals and programs, such as Operation Atlas PTSD Dog Program and Yoga Warriors
•suicide intervention and prevention classes
•Veterans Advocates when they are needed most.
Joe Walker, president of Military Veterans of Georgia, thanked everyone for the hard work to make the resource center possible.
Work is still continuing on the building that previously housed the Barrow County 9-1-1 Center.
The Yoga Warriors program will be offered on Tuesday nights at the center.
A representative from U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office read a letter from the senator thanking everyone for making the resource center possible and for providing help for the military veterans and their families.
For more information on the center, call 678-227-3741 or email info@militaryveteransofga.com.
