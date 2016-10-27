Barrow CFO recognized for excellence

By Sharon Hogan
News-Journal Reporter
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, at the meeting on Oct. 25, recognized chief finance officer Rose Kisaalita for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
County manager Mike Renshaw said this was the sixth consecutive year that Barrow County had received this award.
The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The GFOA is a non-profit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Ill., and Washington, D.C.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, the BOC:
•unanimously approved the purchase of seven 2016 Dodge Charger all-wheel drive, marked, pursuit vehicles for the sheriff’s office, in the amount of $280,518, from Akins Ford, Winder. A bid for the vehicles of $285,250 was received from Jacky Jones Ford; and Patrol Upfitters bid $103,510 for equipment only, no vehicles. Funding for the vehicles will come out of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 12 revenue.
•approved the purchase of three 2016 Dodge Charger rear-wheel drive, unmarked, pursuit vehicles for the sheriff’s office, in the amount of $83,007, from Akins Ford. A bid was received from Jacky Jones Ford for $85,950; and Patrol Upfitters bid $12,940 for equipment only, no vehicles. Funding for this purchase will also come out of SPLOST 12 revenue.
•heard a report from emergency services director/EMA director John Skinner on the status of the county’s ladder truck. Skinner said the truck, only eight years old, has issues with the emissions and ladder. He told the commissioners the truck had been out of service for 80 days so far this year and over $30,000 had been spent on repairs for that same time period. The cost to replace the ladder truck is around $725,000. BOC chairman Pat Graham reminded the BOC that a new ladder truck was put into the capital budget for 2020. Skinner said he didn’t think the current truck would last until 2020. Renshaw reminded the BOC and citizens that due to the height of some buildings in the county a ladder truck is required. Renshaw said when the county’s ladder truck is out of operation the City of Winder steps in if a ladder truck is needed. “It’s not like the county is without a ladder truck completely,” Renshaw said.
•tabled action to authorize Graham to execute a construction agreement with CSX Railroad to sloe three existing railroad crossings – Cosby Road, Russell Cemetery Road and Deer Run Trail – as part of the Ed Hogan Road project. Commissioner Ben Hendrix questioned why CSX was now charging – approximately $170,000 – to close the crossings when they had not charged in the past. Darrell Greeson, county staff, said it was a new requirement of CSX. Graham reminded the BOC that a discussion had previously been held on keeping Russell Cemetery Road open and closing Cash Road instead. The BOC tabled action of the execution of the agreement to give county staff several weeks to negotiate with CSX on the closures. Renshaw said he and staff would get something put together that would be beneficial to both the county and CSX.
•unanimously approved an application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The purpose of the grant application is to update the department’s rescue tools. The total request for the application is $420,561, with a 10 percent match by the department of $42,056.
•approved the purchase of court recording software for the Juvenile, Magistrate and Probate courts at a cost of $43,100.
•tabled action on the purchase of mobile data terminal software for the Barrow County Emergency Services medical units at a cost of $78,288. Graham said she wanted to see this purchase go through the capital improvement account. “I want to see results,” Graham said. “We purchased the mobile CAD system and I want to see the return on our investment.”
•approved the chairman to execute the 2016 Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) Barrow County grant agreement for $1.08 million, to be used on the West Winder Bypass. This grant does not require a county match.
•tabled action on the purchase of two John Deere mowers for the roads and bridges department at a cost of $212,912 under the state contract pricing. Commissioner Joe Goodman made the motion to table the matter for two weeks, until additional information could be gathered on the two existing mowers that are currently not in working order. Commissioner Isaiah Berry said, “If there is a need we need to take care of that need.” “I am concerned with the need for a ladder truck,” chairman Graham said. “We need to reserve as much SPLOST money as we can for a ladder truck, if one is needed,” she added.
•met in closed session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken.
