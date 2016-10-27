Barrow SAT scores down, but ACT up

By Alex Pace
News-Journal Reporter
SAT scores continue to decline at the Barrow County School System, but its ACT average peaked this year. The Barrow County Board of Education received an update on its ACT and SAT scores at its Oct. 25 meeting.
BCSS had its highest ACT average last year, totaling 19.9. That’s still below the state average (21.1) but is trending upwards for the district.
The district’s SAT average, however, has consistently declined over recent years. Last year’s average fell to 927, which was 56 points below the state.
“Our SAT trend is not strong,” said director of student and data services Matt Thompson. “That has been going down pretty consistently. But what we have found is the SAT tends to be the test that kids take if they’re not really prepared to take the thing.”
Thompson noted the public perception is that the SAT carries more weight. But the district had approximately the same number of students taking the ACT and SAT (368 and 408, respectively) and most colleges accept both tests. He said “advisement is key” in helping students decide which test to take.
“In the public imagination, the SAT seems to carry more weight,” said Thompson. “There really is no reason for that other than history…Our students are pretty 50/50 in terms of what they take. And both assessments will get you into any college you pretty much want. Some may have a slight preference. But, in general, either one will work.”
ELEMENTARY NAME FINALISTS LISTED
The new BCSS elementary school is one step closer to being named. Following a recent survey, the top three picks for the name include Berry Elementary School, Cedar Creek Elementary School and Winder Elementary School.
Another survey is out this week to narrow the choices down and the top choice will be presented to the BOE at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The school, which is located near the new Russell Middle School, is set to open for the next school year.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items added to the consent agenda to be voted on at the Nov. 1 meeting are:
•the purchase of interactive projectors totaling $37,980 from TechOptics.
•a board code of ethics revision due to legislation changes. The change prohibits a school board from adopting policies that would keep board members from “freely discussing” policies and actions outside of a board meeting.
•a revision to its student records policy following 2015 legislation.
•a bid from Athens Janitor Supply Company totaling $495,600 for equipment and $125,500 for a six-month supply program. The BOE recently approved hiring a staffing company for its janitorial services and must purchase equipment and supplies that the previous janitorial company (Service Solutions) had been providing.
•a policy revision to its internet safety and acceptable use policy.
Barrow SAT scores down, but ACT up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry