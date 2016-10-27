Statham man arrested for making counterfeit money

By Scott Thompson
A Statham man was arrested Tuesday for making a counterfeit money as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Winder Police Department.
Michael James Crowe, 33, was arrested after a search of his home yielded counterfeit currency, 17 mobile devices, six digital memory cards, two computers, three jet ink printers/scanners, other materials used to generate counterfeit money and drug-related objects, according to a news release.
Crowe was seen driving and stopped by police on Argonne Road prior to service of the search warrant at his home, and during a search of his car, additional counterfeit money was found.
In total, police seized approximately $1,800 in counterfeit bills.
Crowe has been charged with two counts of second-degree forgery, possession of tools used in the commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects.
Police have responded to numerous reports of counterfeit money being passed in local businesses over the past several months, including as many as three cases per day, the release said.
The department recently began a special investigation aimed at locating and arresting individuals involved in the fraud.
The investigation is ongoing as the police department, with the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service, continues to follow up on additional information, the release said.
