Marjorie Stewart (10-27-16)

AUBURN - Marjorie E. Stewart, 78, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2016.
She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Etta Marie Welch, Mrs. Stewart was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church. She retired from J.C. Pool in Winder with over 30 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Cornelious Stewart, Auburn; children, Sharon and Ronney Hulsey, Auburn, Gena and Mitch Johnson, Winder, Phyllis Stewart, Auburn, and Amy and Heather Stewart, Winder; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m., from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. The Family will receive friends Saturday, October 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
