With a little help from their K9 “officer,” the Commerce Police Department arrested a man last week who allegedly beat up his girlfriend during an argument.
Trent Renord Bonds, 47, 110 B. Wilson Road, Apt. E129, faces charges of battery and obstruction of officers following an incident that tool place Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Officers responded to the Northridge Medical Center emergency room very early in the morning where a woman told police that her boyfriend, Bonds, assaulted her several hours earlier.
The two were at a Bellview Homes location and left, walking back to Jackson Hills Apartments. At some point, she said, the two began arguing and he grabbed her by the throat and slammed her head on the street. She said she blacked out and when she came to, Bonds was carrying her over his shoulder. She said she asked him why he hit her in the face and he said he didn’t hit her, he bit her.
At 1:45 a.m. an officer responded to Northridge in reference to Bonds being in the victim’s room. When the officer arrived he saw Bonds walking away from the emergency room entrance. The officer pulled past him and stopped. Another police officer also pulled up, and the first officer ordered Bonds to “come here.”
Instead, Bonds ran. The officer deployed the department’s drug/tracking dog and although the officers lost Bonds briefly, they came around a building and saw Bonds backed up against the wall, hands raised, with “Max” facing him.
Bonds told the police that he had nothing to do with the victim being beaten, other than finding her injured and taking her to the hospital. He said he came back later to check on her.
For information on the past week's arrests by the Commerce Police Department, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Commerce News.
K9 'officer' helps police arrest battery suspect
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry