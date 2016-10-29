The Region 8-AAAA champion won’t be determined until next week, but Jefferson certainly looked the part Friday night.
The fourth-ranked Dragons (8-1, 4-0) blasted ninth-ranked Stephens County 35-7 on Senior Night, dominating what was a much-anticipated battle between the co-leaders in Region 8-AAAA. See photos.
“We clicked just literally as a team at the right time and figured out what we actually can do,” said Jefferson running back/defensive back Zack Boobas. “With an atmosphere like this and your family surrounding you, the emotions are everywhere and you can’t help but play good.”
Jefferson will face Oconee County (7-2, 3-1) next Friday in Watkinsville for the region title.
Coach Ben Hall said his team is starting to round into form.
“We’ve built on the last two weeks,” he said. “The last two weeks, we’ve felt like we’ve played our most complete games … We’ll build on this one and get ready for Oconee County.”
The Dragons raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead and led 35-0 with under two minutes left in the game when Stephens County (7-2, 3-1) scored its lone touchdown against Jefferson’s subs.
The Dragons finished with 333 yards of total offense.
Running back Colby Wood accounted for three touchdowns, scoring on a 9-yard run and catching touchdown passes of 83 and 13 yards.
Wood finished with 61 yards rushing on 15 attempts and 96 yards receiving on his two touchdown catches.
“It was fun to just be involved in both the running game and the passing game; it’s just amazing that God gave me the ability to run and catch,” said Wood, who also intercepted a pass on defense.
Freshman quarterback Colby Clark finished 4-of-7 for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns, including the 83-yarder to Wood.
“As Colby Clark goes along, we’re going to put more on his plate,” Hall said. “And we were just taking advantage of some things we saw that they were giving us, and he completed some big passes tonight that helped loosen the box a little bit … They had nine in the box and he did a nice job of completing those balls.”
Clark added 82 yards rushing on 12 carries and a 13-yard touchdown. Clark, who also plays defense, recorded seven tackles.
Jefferson’s secondary intercepted three passes, two of which set up touchdowns. The Dragons limited Stephens County to 85 yards in the first half and 202 in the game.
“The defense played as one — everybody knew their assignments,” Boobas said. “I don’t think we had but a couple mental errors the entire night. We basically just played for the guy beside you and that gives you extra energy you didn’t even know you had.”
Defensive end Will Kellum said slowing down Stephens County required the Dragons’ best effort.
“We played our best game by far tonight,” he said. “I’ve got to give some credit to the secondary because they did incredible. At first, they threw a couple good passes on them, and they got some yards. But then, they just came out and did their job and we got three turnovers.”
Jefferson’s defense set the tone early, backing up Stephens County deep inside its own territory on the Indians’ first possession. A short punt set up the Dragons on Stephens County’s 31 yard line, and Wood found the end zone three plays later on his 9-yard run to put Jefferson up 7-0.
Then the Dragon defense came up with a key fourth-down stop at their 15-yard line in the second quarter. Jefferson’s offense responded two plays later when Clark connected with Wood along the right sideline for the 83-yard touchdown, putting the Dragons up 14-0.
Clark later threw a 13-yard touchdown to a wide-open Wood with 26 seconds left in the first half, putting the Dragons ahead 21-0.
The touchdown was set up a by an interception and return from Zac Corbin to the Stephens County 30 yard line.
“That was one of the bigger plays in the game,” Hall said,
Clark scored on a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to give Jefferson a 28-0 lead. Boobas added a fourth-quarter touchdown, running in from two yards out.
The win extended the Dragons’ dominance at Memorial Stadium. Jefferson has lost just two regular season home games in the last five years.
“Our kids love playing here,” Hall said. “They’ve grown up playing on this field, and it means a lot … and they defend their turf well. Now we’re going to have to shift gears and play well on the road next week against Oconee County.”
