Tigers hand Spartans first loss of 2016 in shootout, 42-30

At the beginning of the week, Commerce head football coach Michael Brown said it was going to be a “monumental task” preparing for the undefeated Athens Academy Spartans.
Whatever game plan he and the Tiger coaching staff implemented worked as the Tigers (7-2, 6-2 Region 8-A) defeated the Spartans, 42-30, at Slaughter Field in Athens. It was the first win at Athens Academy since 1996.
“It was two good teams out here battling it out,” Brown said. “You’ve got to give credit to Athens Academy. Their kids played hard and executed.
“Both teams just laid it on the line. We were able to get ahead in the track meet and stay ahead but what a game.”
Running back Cole Chancey rushed for a game-high 209 yards on 29 carries and scored two first-half touchdowns.
“We knew it was a big game coming in,” Chancey said. “It wasn’t going to be easy. It was going to be a four-quarter game and that’s what it turned in to.
“We came out every drive determined that we were going to finish in the end zone and with points no matter what. We executed and came out with a victory.”
Quarterback Lane Sorrow didn’t attempt a pass in the victory. He complemented Chancey on the ground, adding 178 yards and matching Chancey’s two scores.
Sorrow knew it had been 20 years since the Tigers had won at Athens Academy and called it a “big motivator.”
“Our coaches preached all week about how great of a week of practice we had to have and how much we had to work in the weight room and be physical on the field,” Sorrow explained. “And they said, ‘If we love each other more than they love each other, then there’s no way we won’t come out on top.’”
Running back Austin Brock rushed for 73 yards on five carries and two scores.
Dylan Deaton added 47 yards.
The Tigers’ offense totaled 515 total yards, all via the ground game. They also converted 28 first downs.
The Tigers led 14-3 at halftime but by the end of the third quarter, the lead had shrunk to 28-24.
“Just have got to keep playing,” Brown said he told the team during the high-scoring third quarter. “There’s going to be good things that happen in every game and bad things that happen. You just have to keep playing and focus on the next play.
“We talked about that before the game and our kids did a great job.”
The Tigers’ defense, though, they gave up 30 points, came up with big plays including two interceptions, one of which sealed the victory with under two minutes left and sacked Athens Academy quarterback Jacob Hudson three times.
Brown called the victory a “team effort.”
The Tigers wasted little time in jumping out to the lead, taking the opening drive 84 yards in 12 plays, capped off with Chancey’s first touchdown. He scored on a 28-yard run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
After a Spartans’ punt, the Tigers marched downfield again and Chancey found the end zone from a yard away to push the lead to 14-0 with 10:41 left in the second quarter.
“That had a big impact on the way the game went,” Sorrow said about scoring on the first two possessions of the game. “If you could come out and make a statement early, set the tone quick, that would set the tone for, hopefully, most of the game.”
The defense held the Spartans’ high-octane offense to a 37-yard field goal and preserved the lead at 14-3.
The Tigers’ last possession of the first half lasted 16 plays, getting down to the Spartans’ 1-yard line but the clock expired, preventing a bigger lead at halftime.
The Spartans woke up after halftime, scoring in four plays on their opening second-half possession as Hudson found Owen Roberts on 10-yard touchdown connection. The Tigers’ lead was 14-10.
The Tigers responded with a 10-play, 81-yard drive, which ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Brock to push the lead back to 11 points, 21-10.
The Spartans answered with the second Hudson-to-Roberts touchdown. This time it was a 53-yard touchdown strike to cut the Tigers’ lead to 21-17.
Commerce answered with a quick four-play drive and Brock catapulted the Tigers back to an 11-point lead on a galloping 20-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans needed only one play to respond as Hudson got his third touchdown pass of the game when he found Payton Bowles IV on a 72-yard screen pass that went the distance. The Tigers led 28-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Commerce countered when Sorrow scored the first of his two touchdowns, plunging in from a yard away, extending the lead to 35-24 with 10:04 left in the game.
Less than two minutes later, Bowles found the end zone on a 9-yard run but the Spartans attempted a 2-point conversion that was intercepted by the Tigers, and the lead was 35-30.
After exchanging punts, the Tigers’ final score came with 2:02 left in the game as Sorrow dashed 24 yards for his second touchdown. The Tigers led 42-30.
Matthew Flint secured the victory with an interception at the 1-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game.
