East Jackson 21, Jackson Co. 14: Eagles stun rival Panthers

East Jackson earned its first region win in five years with a 21-14 victory Friday at home over rival Jackson County.
The Eagle win avenged a 69-7 loss to the Panthers last year and snapped a four-game losing streak in this series. East Jackson hadn't won a region game since beating Jackson County in 2011.
“Obviously, it’s a big accomplishment for our seniors more than anything,” coach Christian Hunnicutt said. “Because our seniors have had to overcome so many things throughout their years here – coaching changes and obviously not having a lot of success. So I think this win is for our senior class more than anything.”
Eagle quarterback Josh Adair scored all three East Jackson touchdowns and ran for 66 yards on 20 carries. Adair went 3-of-11 through the air for 24 yards. Trey Smith added 55 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Defensively, Sanquan Niles had a forced fumble and recovery.
After a scoreless first half, East Jackson (3-6, 1-3) built a 21-6 lead late in the fourth quarter. Jackson County (3-6, 2-2) scored a touchdown and tacked on a two-point conversion in the last two minutes, but the Eagles held on to claim their third win of the season.
“We tip our hats off to Jackson County, because they played really hard,” Hunnicutt said. “We give them a lot of credit because their kids battled the entire game … For us to get away with a win against such a quality team like them is something we’re absolutely ecstatic about.”
East Jackson, which now has three wins in a season for the first time since 2011, committed no turnovers.
“The main stat that we focus on is turnovers, so we didn’t beat ourselves … us being able to hold on to the ball, secure the ball and take care of the ball, obviously paid huge dividends for us,” Hunnicutt said.
