THOMPSON: Did 'rigged' comment really hurt Trump?

Congratulations.
We’re almost to the end.
By the incredibly low standards set by the first two presidential debates, last week’s outing would have to be considered the most productive one between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
We saw in the early stages a focused Trump landing punches on his opponent, classifying her experience as “bad experience” not conducive to being an effective president.
We saw Clinton, cool and calm as ever, effectively playing the “triangle offense.”
She again seemed to pick the right times to take a shot at Trump and provoke his lack of self-discipline.
For me, it didn’t really move the needle. Many important issues were again barely touched on, and I came away still resolved to not vote for either candidate.
The key point was something Trump said toward the end of the night, but I was more taken aback by the general reaction to it, especially among the large media conglomerates.
When asked by moderator Chris Wallace whether he would “accept” the results of the Nov. 8 election, win or lose, Trump waffled a bit and then said he would keep us “in suspense” while suggesting that the election was rigged.
It was certainly a puzzling answer and bizarre thing to say at a debate, but was it as catastrophic as people have insinuated?
Doubtful.
After the debate, I flipped around the various news channels and with the exception of Fox News, Trump’s comments were generating the most buzz.
They were characterized as everything from a kiss of death for his campaign to “a threat to the American democratic system.”
What?
I never thought I would do this, but after 16 months, for the first time, I have to partially defend Trump here.
First, while I get what Wallace was trying to say, the question was oddly worded.
Maybe I’m taking it the wrong way, but how can you “accept” something that hasn’t happened yet?
That’s not to suggest we’re about to have another 2000 on our hands, when a microscopic vote margin in Florida triggered an automatic recount that led to a month-long legal battle ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
But something wild could indeed happen.
Where did Trump go wrong?
All he really had to say was, “Barring an unforeseen circumstance, I will accept the vote of the American people.”
Still, there seems to be a little bit of amnesia here, particularly on the part of the national media.
First, voting irregularities and people in leadership of both parties questioning the legitimacy of election results are hardly new concepts.
In fact, they go back several decades and have been a part of this election cycle previously with accusations by the Bernie Sanders campaign against the Democratic National Committee of collusion.
Secondly, the apparent consensus that Trump’s comment seemingly sealed his defeat is just flat out ignoring what has happened to this point.
After a tangled web of insults and hidden tapes sure to sink any other campaign in history, Trump remains standing.
A major part of his support system is people who really believe the system is rigged. And it may very well carry him to victory in 13 days.
The polls suggest he has an extremely steep mountain to climb, but the polls also showed a neck-in-neck race late in the cycle four years ago.
Barring something far more sinister than we’ve seen to this point, the climate is right for Trump to ride a wave of near-record dissatisfaction with the direction of the country into the White House.
We’ve seen voter registration numbers way up in several states, which I think suggests a movement toward Trump not being captured in the polling.
It may not be enough for him to tilt enough of the battleground states, and his path in the Electoral College remains narrow.
But after everything I’ve seen — up close and from a distance — I wouldn’t bet against him.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrowjournal.com.
