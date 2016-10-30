The Commerce City School System has earned five more years of accreditation following a three-day visit recently from AdvanceEd, a national school accreditation organization formerly known as SACS.
The five-member team did offer some suggestions for improvement, but during an exit report presentation last Wednesday to the school board, the committee was largely positive about the school system, from the politeness of the students to its financial stewardship.
“Overall, I am pleased with the outcome of the visit,” commented superintendent Joy Tolbert, who said administrators will begin discussions this week about how to implement the committee’s recommendations.
The group arrived on Sunday, Oct. 16 The first day, it interviewed staff, parents, students and others. They spent the second day in the schools, including making observations of at least 20 minutes in 58 different classes. They spent Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, writing up their reports and made a presentation to a called meeting of the Commerce Board of Education that afternoon.
For the full story, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Commerce News.
Commerce schools win re-accreditation
