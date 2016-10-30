Contractors with the Georgia Department of Transportation will be paving the left shoulder of I-85 southbound in preparation to repair the bridge on Jesse Cronic Road. A night time single-lane closure is necessary to complete the work between State Route 53 and SR 211.
Traffic will shift right from Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 a.m. while crews complete asphalt paving.
Traffic will shift left from Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m. while crews install temporary barriers.
Traffic will shift to the shoulder on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 a.m. Over the weekend, there will be a continuous double lane closure for I-85 southbound. Only one lane, the shoulder, will be open for traffic between SR 53 and SR 211.
Message boards indicating the new traffic pattern will be located prior to the shift on I-85 southbound, and SR 53 east and west bound.
This will be the only weekend that a continuous double lane closure is required. The bridge on Jesse Cronic cannot be traveled until these emergency repairs are completed.
I-85 lane closures set this week for bridge repairs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry