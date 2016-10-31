Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Braselton gas station that left 56-year-old James Walls dead.
Angela Nicole Baker, of Oakwood, was charged with theft by taking, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence. Baker is the woman suspected of being with Walls when he was shot.
Baker and Walls had been at the Waffle House before driving over to the Circle K at the intersection of Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 124. A silver Honda Civic pulled up beside them and an argument started. Walls was shot while standing outside of his truck at the gas pump.
Baker reportedly went to Walls' truck after the incident and removed her purse and Walls' cell phone before leaving the scene. She turned herself over to the Braselton Police Department over the weekend.
Officers have also arrested Travis Conway Brady, of Gainesville, for tampering with evidence and theft by taking. Brady reportedly had Walls' cell phone at some point, but threw it into a lake.
Both Brady and Baker are booked in the Barrow County Jail.
2 charged in connection with shooting
