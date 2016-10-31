James Wofford (10-28-16)

James A Wofford passed away Friday, October 28, 2016.
Born in 1928, he was the son of Mary and James Alec Wofford (both deceased). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Wofford; and granddaughter, Ginger Kendall Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Bert Wofford; daughter, Wanda Kendall (Danny), Inman, S.C.; and a son. Jimmy Wofford (Janice), Fountain Inn, S.C.; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Being 9th in a family of 12 children, he is survived by one brother, Don Wofford (Evelyn), Trion; and one sister, Mary Etta, Rome.
Mr. Wofford lived a full life, realizing his dream of managing a cotton mill. He worked with several companies before retiring, but he never stopped working for others. Through the Lions Club, Rotary Club and his gardens, he has helped so many. You were very special if you received one of his handmade crosses.
Funeral services were held at Ila Baptist Church in Ila on Sunday, October 30.
Donations may be made to the Madison County Rotary Club. Gratitude for his care at the Halcyon Hospice House in Atlanta. Interment was in Seneca, S.C.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
