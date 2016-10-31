WINDER - Betty L. Mingus, 87, passed away Friday, October 28, 2016.
A daughter of the late Samuel Merrick and Estella Frances Noble Colvin, Mrs. Mingus graduated from Battle Creek High School in Battle Creek, Mich. She was a former member of Jug Tavern Squares, and a member of Winder First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death in 2008 by her husband, Richard Glenn (Dick) Mingus.
Survivors include her children, Mike Mingus and Debra Gilstrap, Winder, Judith Lynn and Randall Sims, Winder; brother, Roger E. Colvin, Marshall, Mich.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 31, at 2 p.m., from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Rary officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Betty Mingus (10-28-16)
