COMMERCE - Mary Elizabeth Hill, 95, died Sunday, October 30, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Hill was born in Royston, the daughter of the late, Charlie Lee and Alice Ray Edins. Mrs. Hill was a homemaker and a member of Berea Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Onnie S. Hill; a son, Horace Hill; daughters, Doris Boswell and Mary Hembree; grandson, Lee Hill; sister, Gladys Massey; brothers, Luke Edins, Joe Edins, and Waco Edins; and daughter-in-law, Dianne Carithers Hill.
Survivors include her son, Charles Hill (Joan), Commerce; daughters, Linda Brown (Michael), Commerce, and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Hull; sisters, Sara Beard, Danielsville, Mattie Sue Willoughby, Watkinsville, and Mirl Williamson, Jefferson; grandchildren, Paul Hill (Diane), Kim Mull (Duane), Rebecca Lance (Malcolm), Scott Hill, Mike Brown, Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Mitchell (Bobby), Mark Boswell (Terri), Lanier Boswell, Kenny Hembree, Jr., Nancy Hill and Sherry Hill; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 1, at 2 p.m., from Berea Baptist Church with the Revs. Sam Henderson and Terry James officiating with the interment following in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Hill (10-30-16)
