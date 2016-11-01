Child safety seat check held

The cars were lined up recently at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department. The purpose was a good one — keep kids safe by making sure their car seats are correctly installed.
The Oct. 22 child safety seat check was planned and sponsored by the Pilot Club of Madison County and funded from a grant by the Jackson Electric Membership Foundation, organizers said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Ila Fire Department were cooperating agencies for the program.
Madison County Coroner Julie “Coach” Phillips was on hand to help assist in the seat check.
“I appreciate the Pilot Club and the Sheriff’s Office putting this on,” said Phillips. “It’s a tremendous asset for the community. It’s a great tool for educating parents.”
Phillips noted that parents genuinely want to have the seats installed correctly but often don’t really know how. This program helps to show them the proper seats and installation, which makes kids and families safer. The seat check is held twice a year in the spring and fall.
“It reduces injuries and greatly lessens the risk of fatalities,” said Phillips.
Jane Lackey, Lt. Gov. of the Northeast Georgia chapter of the Pilot Club, said 36 car seats and two booster seats were inspected Saturday. Twenty-five car seats were replaced, while another six booster seats were given out. Some children who needed to be in booster seats, but didn’t arrive in one, were provided a seat at the safety check.
Lackey said the Pilot members realize the importance of the safety check every time they hold one. She noted that children’s safety is of paramount importance, adding that parents and grandparents are also affected.
“It’s dear to the hearts of the Pilot Club,” said Lackey. “We continue to see the importance of the project.”
At Child Safety Seat Check Day all seats are checked for safety and proper fit in the vehicle. Parents are instructed and assisted in the installation of seats not properly secured or when new seats are needed. Seats are replaced, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at no costs to parents as long as supplies last. A limit of one per family may be enforced, depending on the demand.
The parent/guardian, child or children to be using the seat(s) and the vehicle in which it will be installed must all be present. For more information, call 706-789-2254.
Child safety seat check held
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry